Production volumes in Russian defense sector growing steadily — Putin

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. The output of the national defense industry is steadily growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russian defense industry plants are doing a tremendous amount of work now, so to say, in three shifts - continuously. Production of fundamentally different vehicles is being mastered, while production volumes are growing steadily, day to day, week to week, and month to month," the head of state said.

"I would like to say, addressing defense industry workers: you performed the Motherland’s order, thank you for that. You did not let down your comrades-in-arms, those battling now at the frontline, protecting borders and the sky of Russia, and keeping the watch in the World Ocean," Putin stressed.