Estimated 112.3 million Russians eligible to vote, Central Election Commission says

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The total number of eligible voters in Russia as of January 1, 2024 has amounted to 112.3 million people, the press service of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) said.

"The number of eligible Russian voters as of January 1, 2024 has been determined: 112,309,947 people will cast their votes in Russia, 1,890,863 people will vote abroad, and 11,924 people will go to the polls on the territory of the city of Baikonur," the statement said.

The CEC specified that the data are presented for the first time taking into account voters living in Donbass and Novorossiya.