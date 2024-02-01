Stabilization in Middle East still possible, requires will of all players — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Stabilizing the situation in the Middle East is possible with the political will of all the main participants, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with RT.

"I am confident that if there is enough political will of all the main players, let me emphasize, all the main players, the potential solution and stabilization [of the situation] can be reached," Ryabkov said.

The senior Russian diplomat stressed that Russia will work tirelessly toward this goal.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.