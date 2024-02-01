{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
World not getting rid of dependence on oil and gas any time soon — Putin

Hydrocarbon energy should be made better by finding a way to make it as pure as possible, the head of state noted

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Mankind will not be able to move away from using oil and gas in the foreseeable future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening modern campuses in regions via video link.

"Whatever is said about hydrocarbons, whatever is said about the need to develop alternative forms of energy - and this should be done, and we in Russia are dealing with this and will undoubtedly continue on with that, but as regards hydrocarbon energy <…> in the coming decades mankind will not be able to avoid [it]," the Russian leader said. This is "a medical fact," he noted.

Hydrocarbon energy should be made better by finding a way to make it as pure as possible, the head of state added.

Vladimir PutinRussia's domestic policy
Russia, China discuss US military-biological activities, bolstering BTWC
The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the meeting confirmed the unity of Russia and China’s approaches to the issue of biological security
NATO drills aimed at probing ground for provocations against Russia — diplomat
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Moscow also considers the declaration by Germany, the Netherlands and Poland of their intentions to create a military corridor to be provocative actions by NATO
Belarus’ new military doctrine omits operational details on using nukes — colonel
While the doctrine reaffirms the pursuit of peace, it also states "readiness to defend [Belarus’] national interests using all capabilities and means available in the country," Artyom Butorin stressed
Argentina’s top diplomat does not rule out Milei-Putin talks
Argentina’s top diplomat also said that she had discussed the upcoming G-20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting to be held in Rio de Janeiro on February 21-22 with Russian Ambassador to Argentina Dmitry Feoktistov
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
The nomination was proposed by Abid Raja, Norway’s former minister of culture and the deputy chair of the Liberal Party
Russia’s Medvedev announces plans to deploy new weapons on Kuril Islands
The politician emphasized that the Kurils "is not a `disputed region’, it is Russia"
Russia has tools to counteract US-made GLSDB bombs, diplomat says
According to Konstantin Gavrilov, Russia is aware that the United States has tested these weapons in Ukraine
EU in its former incarnation no longer exists and never to exist again — Russian envoy
Kirill Logvinov emphasized that the so-called "Russian threat" today serves the ideological needs of the EU bureaucracy, which adheres strictly to a globalist worldview
About 45 Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod Region recorded in 24-hour span, governor says
In the Borisovsky district, eight explosive devices were dropped from a UAV in the village of Bogun-Gorodok, a man received a mine blast injury and a concussion
HAMAS agrees to gradual release of Palestinians jailed in Israel
It is expected that during the first phase of the agreements, movement "will not demand the release of individuals sentenced to lengthy prison terms"
US reluctant to see soonest end to Ukrainian conflict — Russian ambassador
Anatoly Antonov desctibed the US decision to send GLSDB long-range precision weapons to Kiev as "a kind of a reaction to the terrorist attack"
Russia says its forces repulse six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy‘s losses were up to 280 troops, two armored fighting vehicles and seven motor vehicles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Accession to ICC further complicates Armenia's uneasy relations with Russia — area expert
According to Stanislav Pritchin, Yerevan's main goal was to get an additional opportunity to put pressure on Azerbaijan, with which Armenia has long been in conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region
Russia achieves 100-percent import substitution in warship construction
In 2024, the Navy will receive 12 surface warships and four submarines
No one will be able to destroy foundation of Russia-Italy relations — Foreign Ministry
Moscow firmly believes that Italy's abandonment of its anti-Russian policy and the gradual restoration of pragmatic and mutually respectful cooperation will indeed meet bilateral interests
Zelensky demands more money after EU approves funding for Kiev
Zelensky said that following the approval of the 50 billion euro financial support program, which covers four years, the EU should also approve additional aid to Kiev, this time through the European Peace Facility, which primarily provides funds for military support
Press review: US, Iran pull punches while striking back and China inching closer to Taiwan
Top stories from the Russian press on February, 1st
US divides terrorism into good, bad, Iranian senior diplomat says
SCO RATS Executive Committee Director Ruslan Mirzayev and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani discussed cooperation at a meeting in Tashkent on January 31
BRICS countries back Russia's plans as chair of organization at Sherpa meeting — diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that fruitful and constructive discussions were held on a range of topics within the "three baskets" of cooperation in BRICS: politics and security, economy and finance, and humanitarian ties
Hospital mortality among Russian servicemen taking part in special op drops to record low
According to Alexander Sergoventsev, this indicator "for the first time in the history of military medicine was less than half a percent"
Reshuffle in Tbilisi as Georgian cabinet and ruling party heads swap positions
According to the media, the decision was made at a meeting of the ruling party's political council on January 24
Russia offers Mideast countries to jointly produce weapons
The Russian display at the Saudi show has doubled this year
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian drone command posts in Kupyansk area
According to Sergey Zybinsky, Russian units also destroyed a US-made M-777 howitzer
Russia cautions US against deploying nuclear arms in UK — diplomat
Russia recommends "before it’s too late, to begin getting rid of anti-Russian phobias which by their very nature cannot be cured by tanks or tactical nuclear warheads", Konstantin Gavrilov said
Russia will not stop POW exchanges with Ukraine — Putin
Over the past 24 hours, 195 Russian servicemen were exchanged for 195 Ukrainian servicemen
Ukrainian POWs outnumber Russian ones ten to one — Putin
The Russian leader said he was determined to press ahead with prisoner swaps
Russia designs automatic guidance for combat robots
The system automatically detects the flecks of hostile heat seekers and opens fire at them
Press review: EU barking at Russia louder than real bite and Zaluzhny sacking rumors swirl
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 31st
There is de-facto peace between Baku, Yerevan, Azerbaijani leader says
Ilham Aliyev added that "a peace treaty has yet to be signed in order to bring this process to its logical conclusion, and Armenia will also have to drop its territorial claims toward Azerbaijan"
Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity return to Moscow
Zvezda television showed video footage of a Russian military transport plane’s arrival
Russia respects BRICS countries' ideas on Ukraine settlement — MFA
At the same time, Sergey Ryabkov remarked that the West continued to deny the reasons and motives for starting the special military operation
Su-75 Checkmate’s design modified to optimize its cost — Rostec
The company said that because of the aircraft’s modular design and the use of modern digital technologies, technical changes could be introduced within the shortest possible timeframe
Russian air defenses shoot down 17 Ukrainian missiles over Black Sea, three over Crimea
The defense ministry specified that missile fragments had landed on the territory of a military base near the Crimean settlement of Lyubimovka
Suspicions against UNRWA not an excuse for collective punishment — Russia’s UN envoy
It is crucial that not only should the information from Israel be taken into account, but also the information from the Palestinians, Vasily Nebenzya said
Almaz-Antey to display Komar unit against sea drones in Saudi Arabia
The turret has a small weight and can be mounted on ships and boats with a displacement of 50 tons
Almaz-Antey displays Vityaz air defense in Saudi Arabia
Vityaz S-350E air defense missile system is highly maneuverable and can rapidly change positions, operating autonomously or under the command of superiors
OPEC+ monitoring committee to assess oil markets during online meeting
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. Moscow time (11:00 a.m. GMT)
Moscow labels potential EU asset seizure as 'act of trade war'
According to Maria Zakharova, the EU realizes that Moscow will give an extremely harsh response to any possible seizure of its frozen assets
Ukrainian army recruiters break into houses, use drones to entrap evaders — eyewitnesses
People targeted by the recruiters’ dragnet have even resorted to building rough dugout shelters in the woods, a resident of the region said
Russian air defenses believed to have shot down aerial target over Sevastopol — governor
First responders were sent to the scene and the situation continues to be monitored
LPR in Donbass braces for wave of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Kiev’s draconian mobilization
Human Rights Commissioner Viktoriya Serdyukova stressed that in the LPR, just as anywhere in Russia, the observance of human rights and freedoms is guaranteed
Protesting farmers drive their tractors into Brussels, move to European Quarter
They are not trying to block traffic and are moving at the speed of around 30 kmph
Ukraine’s top general Zaluzhny to remain in his post, but his ousting a done deal — WP
During their meeting on Monday, the commander and the president clashed over "how many soldiers Ukraine needs to mobilize this year," the newspaper claimed
Israeli authorities release over 100 previously detained Palestinians — TV
According to the report, the Palestinains passed through the Kerem Shalom crossing on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip
West reluctant to investigate Il-76 crash for fear of being implicated — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that the West has had its fingerprints on the Ukraine conflict since the start
Russia to contract Koalitsia-SV guns — Shoigu
The minister noted that Uraltransmash had acquired new tools and considerably increased the output
BMG cuts ties with former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters due to his political views
Roger Waters' remarks about Israel, Ukraine and the United States reportedly "caused no shortage of controversy"
Problems of Russian clients in Turkish banks related to US pressure — Kremlin
"There is an awareness that such pressure should not impede the development of our collaboration, our bilateral relations, which serve the interests of the peoples of the two nations," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Mossad chief puts forward plan to release 35 Israeli hostages in exchange for 35-day truce
As many as 136 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, Channel 12 said
EU countries exploit anti-Russia rhetoric to bleed taxpayers dry — Kremlin
"These are efforts to demonize Russia, to make it out to be an enemy, based on which they are wheedling additional money out of their taxpayers," Dmitry Peskov said
EU greenlights 50 bln euro aid package for Ukraine
President of the EU Council Charles Michel did not specify how these funds will be provided
UN court turns down Ukraine’s compensation lawsuit against Russia — ministry
Court recognized there is no discrimination against Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians in Crimea
Conflict in Ukraine 'a good deal' for the US — Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General underscored that "most of the money" that Washington allocates for Kiev, is being invested in the US defense industry, which makes it "stronger"
Russia disrupts no international bonds cooperating with Iran, North Korea — MFA
Maria Zakharova has repeatedly stressed that accusations by Western countries of illegal military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK are unfounded and unsubstantiated
Reviving Israeli-Palestinian peace process impossible without truce — diplomat
Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya noticed that "UN leaders at all levels are unanimous" in their support for an urgent and widespread ceasefire as a prerequisite for rendering humanitarian assistance on proper scale
Kalashnikov to display new military outfit in Saudi Arabia
The company will also display its battle-tested products, such as KUB loitering munition and SKAT 350M drone
Meetings on 'Zelensky’s formula' ignore peace initiatives by Brazil, South Africa — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, an approach like this "indicates a total lack of respect and complete disregard for any opinion except one’s own"
Duma to discuss addressing US Congress over downing of Russia’s Il-76 plane — speaker
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it had already been established that Ukraine used a US-made Patriot system to shoot down the Russian Il-76 plane with Ukrainian POWs last week
Ukrainian forces shell cities to provoke Russia into retaliating — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that no matter how you look at it, this is a crime
Russian forces advance west of Verboroye in Zaporozhye area, politician says
"We have now taken control of vast forest plantations, advancing 300 to 700 meters," Vladimir Rogov specified
US to respond to attack on its forces in Middle East — White House
John Kirby also said the Islamic Resistance in Iraq group was responsible for the attack, which left three US service members dead and over 40 wounded
Theft of nearly $40 million in Ukrainian army sparks outrage in US Congress
The magazine notes that, according to Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona, "this one instance of fraud is likely just the tip of the iceberg"
Germany sends IRIS-T missile, 24 APCs, 4 Bandvagn 206 off-road vehicles to Ukraine in week
The total amount of German aid to Ukraine, including humanitarian, financial and military aid, has exceeded €27 billion since February 2022
UN court rejects most of Ukraine’s racial discrimination complaints against Russia
The court found that Moscow violated the convention against racial discrimination by the way it implemented school education in the Ukrainian language in Crimea after 2014
Kiev warns West about critical shortage of artillery rounds — news agency
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov asked EU allies to make a greater effort to meet the pledge to country Ukraine with 1 million shells
China keeps consistent stance on Ukraine — Chinese Foreign Ministry on support for Russia
According to Wang Wenbin, China continues to take an "unchanged and clear position" on this issue
West waging full-scale war against Russia in order to destroy it — Security Council
Washington is "inciting its vassals against Moscow," but is trying to maintain favorable contacts, Nail Mukhitov, an aide to the Russian Security Council’s secretary, said
Russia calls on West to refrain from unsubstantiated accusations about European war plans
According to Maria Zakharova, the West has launched this media campaign to justify its aid to Ukraine
US-made GLSDB munitions on their way to Ukraine conflict zone — diplomat
Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland also pledged to help restore Ukraine’s defense industry
US undercover operatives conduct anti-drug operation in Venezuela targeting Maduro — AP
The operation was reportedly carried out "unilaterally and without notifying Venezuelan officials"
Russia's ‘in-kind’ response to possible confiscation of assets holding West back — expert
Attempts to confiscate frozen Russian assets intensify the processes of de-globalization and fragmentation of the international financial space, Head of BKF Bank's analysis department Maxim Osadchiy noted
Yemeni Houthis attack US commercial ship with missiles
The movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saria added that it was registered a direct hit
Russian lawmakers to call on US Congress to hold those behind Il-76 downing responsible
Supporting the neo-Nazi ideology and encouraging it "in Ukraine only provokes the Kiev clique to continue terror and escalate violence, while pushing the world closer to a global catastrophe," the document reads
Spy planes from NATO countries were near Crimea before Ukrainian attack — Flightradar24
Two hours before the air alert a US Navy P-8A Poseidon, a UK Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint and an Italian Air Force E-550A flew over Romania near the Black Sea coast
Majority of Poles want NATO air defenses to protect Ukraine's border areas, poll reveals
In their opinion, such a measure "would make it possible to shoot down Russian missiles or drones flying towards Poland"
Zaluzhny to be dismissed as commander-in-chief of Ukraine's military this week — CNN
Head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate GUR, Kirill Budanov, and Commander of the Ukrainian military’s ground forces Alexander Syrsky, are named as possible successors to Valery Zaluzhny
Russia’s Lantset drones a 'nightmare' for Polish-made Krab artillery — website
According to the article, a total of 23 artillery systems have been destroyed and 4 have been damaged since the beginning of the armed conflict
Putin congratulates Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill on 15th anniversary of enthronement
The patriarch emphasized that the 15 years since he assumed leadership of the ROC had been marked by a very high level of relations between the church and the Russian government, making it possible to achieve what used to seem impossible
Kronshtadt submarine joins Russian Navy
The ceremony was also attended by Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov, Northern fleet Commander Alexander Moiseyev, and representatives of the United Shipbuilding Corporation and the shipyard
Russia, China actively negotiating contract on gas supplies via Power of Siberia-2 — Novak
The minister said at the end of December 2023 that the approval of economic and commercial terms on the implementation of the Power of Siberia-2 project by Gazprom and China’s CNPC was being finalized
Valieva learned about her positive doping test on February 6, 2022 — newspaper
It was the day of the short program of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing
China stands firm in support of Russia on Ukraine issue despite US pressure
"As the two most important and key forces in the world, we should decisively respond to global challenges," Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun stressed
Massive asteroid to pass by Earth on February 2
According to astronomers, the next potentially dangerous celestial body to pass by the Earth will be Apophis, which is 370 meters in diameter, on April 14, 2029
Putin: Russian sports authorities must come to accord on national athletes’ Olympic future
The head of state said he was well aware of discrimination against Russian athletes at high-level sports on the international stage
Russian women most beautiful in world, over 80% of citizens surveyed say in new poll
The poll data shows that 11% of young Russian women aged 18 to 24 years old would like to take part in a beauty contest, while 70% of Russian men would be willing to see their significant other participate
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Russian air defenses shoot down two aerial targets above borderline Belgorod Region
First reports of the incident indicated no damage or casualties
Russia to display first MRAP commando vehicle in Saudi Arabia
Visitors will also see Spartak, Typhoon-K armored automobiles and ZSA protected sanitary vehicle
UN court rejects almost all of Ukraine’s terrorism-related complaints against Russia
Ukraine sought to prove that the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic are terrorist organizations, and Russia gave them funding and weapons
Russia hopes Armenia's accession to ICC does not affect bilateral relations — Kremlin
On February 1, Armenia became the 124th full member of the Hague-based ICC after officially submitting documents to the court confirming Yerevan’s ratification of the ICC’s founding Rome Statute
EU ratchets up pressure on Hungary amid fear of Russia clash after victory over Kiev — WSJ
"Behind those threats is growing concern in European capitals that Russian success in Ukraine could directly imperil the continent’s security," the WSJ article reads
Assets held on Type C accounts far exceed Russian investors’ frozen paper — Central Bank
The Central Bank of Russia is waiting for a decision by the relevant government commission to launch the swap mechanism, Olga Shishlyannikova said
FACTBOX: European Union's military aid to Ukraine
Shipments from some European Union member-states began back in 2014, following the coup in Kiev
Hezbollah to continue shelling Israel until ceasefire in Gaza — AP
The risk of a full-scale armed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah may reportedly become an inevitable consequence of the conflict between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas
Russia says its forces repel seven Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area
In the Krasny Liman area, the enemy’s losses amounted to more than 290 servicemen, one tank, two armored fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and one US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit
Russia’s Il-76 plane was presumably downed by Patriot missile system — source
The Ukrainian armed forces shot down an Il-76 military cargo aircraft over Russia's borderline Belgorod Region on January 24
Russia to focus on countries seeking rapprochement with BRICS — Lavrov
"BRICS is powerful enough to shape the global agenda, by consistently defending interests of the global majority, presenting its vision of how a future world order would look like," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Russian investigators identify remains of POWs killed in crash of Il-76 in Belgorod Region
The Investigative Committee explained that when working with detained Ukrainian servicemen, the investigation necessarily takes biological material to establish a genetic profile
Nuland arrives in Kiev to look into Zelensky-Zaluzhny conflict — Russian diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also believes that Nuland does not have the task of reconciling Zelensky and Zaluzhny
S-400, other issues preventing Turkey’s return to F-35 production program — media
The source notes that it does not appear realistic at this point for Turkey to back down on the S-400 issue for the sake of returning to the F-35 project
Experts say Il-76 was shot down with Patriot missile — Investigative Committee
It was also established that the aircraft was attacked by two missiles from the area of Liptsy, in the Kharkov Region of Ukraine
