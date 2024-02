MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West destroyedtwo Ukrainian drone command posts in the Kupyansk area, Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s spokesman, said.

"The enemy's losses in the Kupyansk area amounted to up to 80 servicemen, a tank, a mortar, a system of ammunition, three pickup trucks, two drones and two drone command posts," he said.

According to him, Russian units also destroyed a US-made M-777 howitzer.