Ukrainian POWs outnumber Russian ones ten to one — Putin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian POWs outnumber Russian ones about ten to one, President Vladimir Putin, who is up for re-election, said at a meeting with his authorized campaign agents.

"We have a ratio of people who are in Russia, [and] our guys who are in Ukraine, well, amounting to around one to ten. Or even more, as we have thousands, whereas they have a few dozen or maybe hundreds," he said.

Putin said he is determined to press ahead with prisoner swaps.

"We will be taking our guys back anyway if the Ukrainian side is ready, of course. And they keep signaling to us that they are ready. Well, if you are ready, here you are. It is their business how to handle their service members," he said.

Russia carries on exchanging prisoners with Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, 195 Russian service members were exchanged for 195 Ukrainian troops through the mediation of the UAE, the Russian Defense Ministry said.