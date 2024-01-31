Russian air defenses shoot down 17 Ukrainian missiles over Black Sea, three over Crimea

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Air defense systems have destroyed 17 Ukrainian guided missiles over the Black Sea and three more over the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"At about 5 p.m. Moscow time (2 p.m. GMT) on January 31, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using 20 air-launched missiles against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. On-duty air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian missiles over the Black Sea and three more over the Crimean peninsula," it said.

The ministry specified that missile fragments had landed on the territory of a military base near the Crimean settlement of Lyubimovka. "There was no damage to aircraft equipment," it said.

Earlier, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that the military had repelled a massive attack on the city in which over six missiles were shot down. Nobody was injured, he specified.