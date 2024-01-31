Russian, Lebanese diplomats discuss Gaza, escalation in Yemen

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Lebanese Ambassador to Moscow Chawki Bou Nassar discussed the military confrontation in the Gaza Strip and the escalation in southern Lebanon and Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The conversation included an in-depth discussion of the emerging situation in the Middle East with a focus on the military confrontation in the Gaza Strip, the escalation of tension in southern Lebanon and Yemen," the ministry said.

According to the department, the Russian side reaffirmed its "unchanging position in support of the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Lebanese Republic, emphasizing the inadmissibility of further geographical expansion of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict." "The parties also expressed their hope for the Lebanese people to overcome the institutional crisis as soon as possible on the basis of mutual consent through the election of the country's president," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

"They discussed topical issues of further progressive development of traditionally friendly Russian-Lebanese relations, including maintaining a regular political dialogue," the ministry concluded.

The meeting was held at Lebanon's initiative.