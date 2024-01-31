Nearly half-million Russians sign up to vote online in presidential election — CEC chair

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. As many as 465,000 people have already applied to vote online in the Russian presidential election, with 80,000 more applications being submitted for voting via the application "Mobile Voter," Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Ella Pamfilova said.

"As of this morning, more than 545,000 applications have already been submitted, 465,000 of them for remote voting in the 29 regions of our country where the election is being held, and more than 80,000 [for] voting at the place of residence. Applications will continue to be accepted in both cases until March 11," Pamfilova said.

"If you know that on voting days you will not be at your permanent place of residence, where you are registered, take the time to apply remotely on Gosuslugi (Russia’s administrative portal - TASS), it will take you five minutes. And vote at any convenient polling station near the place where you will be - anywhere in Russia - during the voting days," the CEC chair added.

The Federation Council, or upper house of Russia’s parliament, formally designated March 17, 2024 as the date of the presidential election. In turn, the CEC decided that citizens will be able to cast their ballots during a three-day voting period on March 15-17, making this Russia’s first three-day presidential election.