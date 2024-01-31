Lavrov to meet with CIS countries’ envoys on February 1 — MFA

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold a meeting with the accredited ambassadors of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries, where he will outline the priorities of Russia’s CIS presidency, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

"On February 1, a traditional working breakfast of the Russian foreign minister and accredited ambassadors of the CIS countries will occur. During the meeting, the minister is expected to inform his colleagues about Russia’s approaches to the key issues of the international and regional agenda. He will summarize the results of multifaceted cooperation within the Commonwealth in 2023 and outline the priorities of Russia's chairmanship in the organization this year," the diplomat said.

Earlier, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said that Russia was making a lot of moves as part of its CIS presidency.