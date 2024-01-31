Moscow-Beijing relations experiencing best period in history — Russian defense chief

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Ties between Moscow and Beijing are experiencing the best period in the history of the neighboring countries’ bilateral diplomatic relations, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said.

"Relations between Russia and China are currently going through the best period in history," he noted during video conference talks with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun.

The coordination of efforts by the two countries "is having a stabilizing effect on the international situation, helping reduce the potential for conflict," Shoigu added.

"We are determined to unconditionally implement all the agreements that have been reached, which set long-term goals in the field of national development and security," Shoigu said, pointing out that trust-based contact between the two countries’ leaders, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China, played a key role in strengthening strategic ties.

"Last year, the heads of state held two personal meetings, one in Moscow and the other one in Beijing," Shoigu noted.