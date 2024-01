DONETSK, January 31. /TASS/. Two people have been killed in a Ukrainian drone attack near Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the city’s mayor, Ivan Prikhodko, said.

"A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle struck a civilian car on the highway connecting Gorlovka and Donetsk near the Panteleimonovka township, killing two civilians," he said.

The attack left one more person wounded.