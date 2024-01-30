Re-deployment of US nuclear weapons in UK quite possible — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. It is fully possible that the US will station its nuclear weapons in the United Kingdom again, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"It (the re-deployment of US nuclear weapons to the UK - TASS) will mean an increase in the general level of escalation and threats in Europe," he said. "We see that despite the quite sad European security atmosphere in recent years, hotheads in London and Washington still haven't learned their lesson from this and this scenario is quite possible."

The Russian side strongly "warns against this destabilizing step," he stressed. "We aren't expecting any open, direct signals from Washington or London either. We have other ways to follow the developments and draw our own conclusions. We caution NATO and the United States as its leader against further escalation, which is becoming more and more dangerous."