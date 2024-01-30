Lavrov says West disregards how weapons from Ukraine end up in hotspots

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Western countries don’t care that weapons from Ukraine end up in the hands of terrorists and extremists in various hotspots, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Another aspect that the West is not very keen to notice is the spreading of weapons, which were supplied to Ukraine, to various hotspots where they are used by extremists and terrorists, among others," the minister told senior diplomats at a meeting dedicated to Ukraine.

He said there is a sufficient number of confirmed facts that indicate the presence of mercenaries and not only those, who allegedly volunteer to fight on the side of Ukraine against Russian forces.

"Recently, as you know, dozens of French mercenaries were hit by a targeted strike in Ukraine. But there are also instructors there: the [people] that are officially enlisted in the armed forces of Western countries. And it is impossible to hide this," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, it is also impossible to hide the fact that for at least 10-plus past years, the Security Service of Ukraine dedicated more than one entire floors in its building to be occupied by special services staff from the US and the UK.

"These are all known facts," he said.