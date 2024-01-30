Top diplomats from BRICS nations to meet in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod in June

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The top diplomats from BRICS member states will hold a meeting in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod in June, Sergey Ryabkov, Russian deputy foreign minister and Moscow’s BRICS sherpa, said.

"A [BRICS] foreign ministers’ meeting will take place in Nizhny Novgorod in June 2024," he said at a meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas held as part of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship.

Ryabkov pointed out that dozens of Russian cities were expected to host over 200 events under Moscow’s chairmanship of the group. "The 16th BRICS summit will be the main event on the calendar, which will be held in Kazan in October 2024," the senior diplomat noted. "Kazan and Nizhny Novgorod are beautiful Russian cities that will treat participants from all BRICS nations to an unforgettable and positive experience of our country in all its diversity," he added.