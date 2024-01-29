TASS, Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy join forces to train foreign policy specialists

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia's TASS news agency and the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry have signed a cooperation agreement under which they will jointly train foreign policy experts.

The parties will organize analytical events with members of the expert community focusing on the international agenda and will jointly train foreign policy specialists. The agreement was signed by TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Diplomatic Academy Rector Alexander Yakovenko.

The signing ceremony was held at the TASS headquarters building in downtown Moscow. Under the agreement, the priority areas for cooperation include "the organization of joint informational and analytical events reflecting the current international agenda," as well as "the development of joint plans and the introduction of modern methods for training specialists in foreign policy, international relations, international law, international economic relations, political science and other areas."

In addition, TASS will continue to develop its partnership with the Diplomatic Academy for organizing internships and work placements for students in order to provide them with practical experience in the media sector. For its part, the Diplomatic Academy also intends to contribute to the professional development of the news agency's employees and train young professionals planning to build a career at TASS.