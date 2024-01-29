Technology Development Strategy prepared for Union State — Putin

STRELNA, January 29. /TASS/. A new 2035 Technology Development Strategy of the Union State is aimed at strengthening the sovereignty of Russia and Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the State.

"The new Technology Development Strategy of the Union State for the period by 2035 has been prepared for approval, containing specific steps of strengthening the general technology sovereignty, including the launch of major joint projects for import substitution and creation of competitive products with the high added value," the Russian leader said.

Draft guidelines for implementation of provisions of the Union State Agreement for 2024-2026 presented at the Council’s meeting focus on making more active the multi-aspect interaction in its entirety, Putin noted. "Including industry, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics, and the information sphere," he added.