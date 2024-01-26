Russia denies allegations about use of chemical weapons in Ukraine

THE HAGUE, January 26. /TASS/. Russia categorically rejects allegations about the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine, the Russian embassy to the Netherlands said.

"All allegations that Russia is using grenades with chloroacetophenone banned by the Geneva Convention are based on unconfirmed data. There are no chemical weapons in the stockpiles of the Russian army, as confirmed by international investigations," the embassy wrote on its X (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Some Ukrainian media outlets reported earlier that Russia had allegedly used grenades with chloroacetophenone in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine.