US’, UK’ reckless undertaking to cost Yemen two years of development — envoy

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The US’ and the UK’s military actions in the Red Sea may cost Yemen two years of development, influencing negatively the situation in the region, Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Yemen Yevgeny Kudrov told TASS.

"It is safe to say that the effect of the US-British reckless military undertaking in the Red Sea will be negative for the prospects of the Yemeni settlement," he said. "In the worst case, with large-scale escalation, we risk losing many, if not all developments reached over the past 1.5-2 years," the diplomat noted, adding that it is necessary "to do everything to avoid it."

On January 12, US and British aircraft, ships and submarines for the first time attacked targets belonging to the Ansar Allah movement in a number of Yemeni cities, including Sana’a and Hodeidah. The strikes targeted the launch sites of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as radar stations belonging to the Houthi rebels.

In the early hours on Tuesday, the US and UK attacked Houthi facilities in several Yemeni provinces. According to a joint statement by Australia, Bahrain, Britain, Canada, the Netherlands and the US, the allied forces carried out eight strikes on Ansar Allah positions, their main target being the rebels' underground warehouses and facilities related to missile launches and air surveillance. The strikes were the first joint US-British operation since January 12. The US has independently attacked Yemeni rebel positions several times over the ten days since then.