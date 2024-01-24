US’ talks with Middle East end in bloodshed outbreaks — Lavrov

UN, January 24. /TASS/. The US’ separate talks with the Middle Eastern officials end in bloodshed outbreaks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

"Each round of the US’ unilateral politics in the Middle East, their separate talks with regional officials coupled with financial promises, increasingly end in bloodshed escalation outbreaks. It was the case this time as well," he said.

Washington consistently blocks all international efforts on de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East within the UN Security Council’s framework, the minister added.