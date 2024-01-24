Universal morals require urgent measures for ceasefire in Palestine — Lavrov

UN, January 24. /TASS/. Big-league politics and universal morals require urgent measures to be taken for suspension of hostilities in Palestine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an open debate of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Middle East.

"Today we are holding a meeting on the situation in the Middle East, first of all on the Palestine issue. We are meeting and holding a discussion at a truly dramatic moment. Not only big-league politics, but universal morals require urgent measures that we should take for suspension of fire and people’s suffering in Palestine," he said.

"The steps aimed at preventing further destabilization of the environment in other parts of the Middle East are equally demanded," the minister added. "The Council has been unable to give an adequate response to this truly decisive challenge so far. The reason is known, this is because of the position of the US, which blocks all efforts and initiatives on suspension of bloodshed on the occupied territories," he stressed.