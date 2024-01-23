Chad’s president leaves for Moscow to hold talks with Putin

NAIROBI, January 23. /TASS/. Chadian Transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno has departed for Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the office of the African official said.

"The President of Transition, President of the Republic, Head of the State, General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno left N’Djamena this morning for Moscow," the Chadian presidency said on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

On Tuesday, the Kremlin said Putin will hold talks with his counterpart from the Republic of Chad on January 24. The leaders plan to discuss the prospects for the development of Russian-Chadian relations in various areas, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda.