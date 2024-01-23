Putin's visit to North Korea unlikely to take place in next two months — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to North Korea is unlikely to take place in the next two months, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Shot Telegram channel.

"To North Korea - no, these are more long-range plans," the Kremlin spokesman said when asked if the trip could take place before the March presidential election.

Peskov added that the Kremlin assumes that "when the schedule is agreed upon, the president will take advantage of this proposal."

Speaking about the likelihood of Putin's visit to Turkey before the presidential election, Peskov said it was possible. "Yes, we assume that it [the visit] could take place even before the election," he reported.