Brazil likely to host 'Russian Seasons' 2024 cultural events — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The "Russian Seasons" international project is slated to be carried out in a Latin American country in 2024, and preliminary work is currently underway with Brazilian authorities toward staging events as part of the project, Alexander Alimov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Multilateral Humanitarian Cooperation and Cultural Relations, said.

"This year 'Russian Seasons' is planned to be held in one of the Latin American countries; work with Brazil is underway now," the diplomat noted at a Federation Council (upper house of parliament) roundtable discussion on Russia's role in the global humanitarian space.

The "Russian Seasons" international project is designed to present Russian culture to international audiences and is held abroad on an annual basis. "Russian Seasons" encompasses a rich range of diverse cultural events, including classical music concerts and theater productions, film festivals, art exhibitions and educational programs. In total, over 13 mln spectators have attended "Russian Seasons" events since the project’s inception.