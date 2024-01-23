Renewal of currency sales revenues is government’s prerogative — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The renewal of measures for currency sales by exporters until the end of 2024 is the prerogative of the government, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"This is definitely the government’s prerogative," Peskov said, answering the question about the Kremlin’s attitude towards the support of renewal of measures on compulsory currency revenues sales by top exporters until the end of 2024 by the national government and First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov in particular.

"You are aware that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is regularly holding meetings on economic issues, where Andrey Belousov is also a standing participant," the presidential press secretary added.

The Russian government supports the extension of measures on compulsory sales of currency revenues by the largest exporters until the end of 2024, the Cabinet said earlier on its official Telegram channel.

Introduced measures showed its efficiency and helped to stabilize the situation on the domestic currency market on account of achieving a sufficient currency liquidity level, First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said in a comment.