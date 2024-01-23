Violence to grow in Arab world unless Palestinian state established — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Increasingly more violence will pop up in the Arab and Muslim world, unless a Palestinian state is established, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

"It’s not a prediction, but I am convinced that unless this injustice is corrected and a Palestinian state is created, more and more violence would pop up every now and then in Palestine or in other parts of the Arab and Muslim world," he said.

According to Lavrov, there is no excuse for the "barbarity of October 7." "This anger would reproduce more and more generations who would feel that they have been abandoned, and they have been cheated upon," he maintained.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, after Gaza Strip-based Hamas militants launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory. Hamas described its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ aggressive actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. Israel declared a total siege of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.