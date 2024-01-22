UN human rights structures must respond to shelling of Donetsk — official

GENEVA, January 22. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and the office he heads (OHCHR) must publicly respond to the shelling of civilians in Donetsk by Ukrainian militants, which, according to the latest data, killed 27 people and injured at least 25, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

"We urge UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and his Office not to allow such atrocities to go unnoticed, to publicly react to this act of pure barbarism," Gatilov noted in a statement published on the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic mission.

On Sunday afternoon, the market in Donetsk's Tekstilshchik microdistrict came under fire. According to the most recent data, 27 people were killed and at least 25 others injured, including two teenagers. Dmitry Polyansky, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive on Donetsk will be one of the subjects discussed at Russia's requested UN Security Council meeting.