No dates set yet for Putin’s visits to Turkey, North Korea — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The dates for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visits to Turkey and North Korea are being discussed through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Discussions are still underway through diplomatic channels. We will make announcements as soon as the dates are set," he said.

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made a visit to Moscow earlier in the week, holding talks with top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov. The two foreign ministers also met with Putin who has a standing invitation to visit North Korea.

There is also an agreement between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the Russian leader will visit Turkey. Peskov said earlier that no date had been chosen yet but "the contact will take place sooner or later."