MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian military engineers built up a deeply echeloned defense in Ukraine and installed close to 1.5 million antitank dragon’s teeth along the contact line, head of the Karbyshev Military Engineering Academy Major General Andrey Kruglov told the Zvezda TV channel.

"Close to 1.5 million so-called non-explosive dragon’s teeth have been installed along the whole contact line," he said.

The military engineers built up defensive lines with trenches, minefields and shelters. They used several latest designs that denied the enemy a chance to break through the Russian defense and made it resort to the so-called cannon fodder assaults with numerous losses.