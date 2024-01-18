Russia to do its utmost to make international relations more democratic — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia will continue promoting the ideals of justice and truth in international relations to make them more democratic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"We will continue promoting the ideals of truth and justice in international relations. We will do our utmost to make international relations more democratic," Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

"On this topic, our [Russian Foreign] ministry actively supports the initiative of [the country’s ruling political party] United Russia to organize in Moscow an international inter-party forum of supporters in the fight against modern practices of neo-colonialism," the Russian minister said.

"It is an extremely important issue, given the fact that the neo-colonialist policy pursued by the West is obviously visible in what the United States and its allies are doing today," he said.

"It [the policy] hasn't changed - take advantage of other countries’ resources and live at the expense of other countries," the Russian top diplomat added.