West doggedly seeking to maintain absolute global hegemony — top Russian diplomat Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Western countries are attempting to uphold indivisible domination over the world but are running up against serious obstacles, including Russia’s resolute position, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at his annual news conference devoted to reviewing Moscow’s main foreign policy achievements in 2023.

"The West is trying to maintain indivisible world domination," the top diplomat told journalists, noting that this policy course is primarily being pursued by Washington. "But it [the West] is encountering more and more obstacles. One of these obstacles is Russia, which has shown its determination and resolve not to allow its interests, the interests of a great power, the interests of one of the civilizational centers of the world, to be infringed and trampled upon," Lavrov emphasized.

According to him, the Western countries do not want to allow the inevitable transition to multipolarity in global affairs and, thus, are "going up against the natural, objective course of history" by doggedly trying to maintain their erstwhile global dominance.

In this regard, the top Russian diplomat pointed out that the degree of hostility demonstrated by the United States rises in direct proportion to the firmness of Russia's resolve in defending its own identity and interests.