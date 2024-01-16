{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia, Niger agree to pool efforts to stabilize situation in region

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the sides welcomed the positive trends in the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and outlined promising cooperation areas

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Defense Ministers Alexander Fomin and Yunus-Bek Yevkurov held a working meeting with visiting Minister of National Defense of Niger Salifou Modi and agreed to invigorate efforts to stabilize the situation in the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On January 16, Russian Deputy Defense Ministers Colonel General Alexander Fomin and Colonel General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov held a working meeting with Nigerien National Defense Minister General Salifou Modi. The sides noted the importance of the development of Russian-Nigerien relations in the defense sphere and agreed to invigorate joint actions to stabilize the situation in the region," it said.

According to the ministry, the sides welcomed the positive trends in the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation and outlined promising cooperation areas. "The Russian side stressed the Russian defense ministry’s readiness to continue constructive dialogue with the Nigerien partners in order to boost the combat capacity of Niger’s armed forces," the ministry added.

Putin meets with Russian, North Korean foreign ministers
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui informed the Russian president of the agreements reached
Beta testing completed for Russian Wikipedia analog
According to the electronic encyclopedia’s press service, the full version of the platform would go live in 2024
Davos peace talks cannot achieve anything without Russia — Kremlin
The talks were held on Sunday at the initiative of Switzerland and Ukraine
Press review: Kiev losing appetite for NATO and SecDef illness causing blowback for Biden
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 11th
Palestine to seek reparations from Israel for Gaza destruction — PM
"An urgent decision by the UN International Court of Justice is needed to stop the aggression against the Gaza Strip, now in its its 101st day, subjecting [Gaza] to hellish misery such as ethnic cleansing, genocide, starvation, abuse, torture and daily killings," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said
Kremlin has no information about Ukrainian forces shooting down Russian aircraft
"Besides, after all, this is an issue that concerns the course of the special military operation," Dmitry Peskov noted
Lavrov to hold talks with visiting North Korean foreign minister on January 16 — diplomat
Russia’s top diplomat visited Pyongyang in October 2023
China ready to further develop relations with Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba previously said that his country seeks more dynamic relations with China
Messi awarded FIFA best men’s player of 2023
Other contenders included Norway’s Erling Haaland and France’s Kylian Mbappe
Dollar drops to 88.35 rubles on Moscow Exchange
There were no transactions with the euro at the beginning of trading
Tucker Carlson reports on death of American reporter in Ukrainian custody
Gonzalo Lira was in prison because of criticism of the governments of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and US President Joe Biden, the TV presenter said
US researching how to weaponize monkeypox — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov recalled that working with this virus is only allowed in two institutions - the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the USA and the Vector state scientific center in Russia
Coup plotters in Kyrgyzstan wanted to organize violent provocations — president
According to Sadyr Japarov, the perpetrator's "plan was to stage mass riots by shooting several demonstrators or using explosive devices, which could have resulted in loss of life"
Artificial disease sites may appear due to US activity — Russian Defense Ministry
"The forecast of situation development anticipates further deterioration of the epidemic situation with possible forming of artificial disease sites and uncontrolled expansion of areas of carriers," Igor Kirillov noted
Press review: DPRK Moscow visit follows missile test and Trump tromps GOP rivals in Iowa
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 16th
Russia conducts special op amid West's spurning of legitimate security concerns — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Moscow's position has been repeatedly reiterated by Russian President Vladimir Putin
When’s ‘our upcoming invasions, I’d like to plan my vacation’: Diplomat mocks US-UK media
According to the Politico newspaper, US President Joe Biden claimed that Russia could allegedly attack Ukraine on February 16
Battlegroup west destroys drone command center in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
During the counter-battery combat, the battlegroup’s artillery eliminated three enemy mortar crews near Stepovaya Novosyolovka and Novovodyanovo, battlegroup spokesman Sergey Zybinskiy said
Thirty countries, including Russia, come to China to discuss cooperation in the Pacific
According to the report, the attendees are discussing issues related to updating agreements governing cooperation and emergency responses in the Western Pacific Ocean
European allies uneasy as Trump gains momentum in potential White House comeback — agency
The report said that "many US allies are concerned about Trump’s America First rhetoric and threats to pull out of NATO, not to mention his protectionist trade policies"
New US Treasury rules complicate money transfers between Russia, Turkey — source
Earlier, the media reported that Turkish exporters faced the problem of banks refusing to process money transfers from Russia intended to pay for the supply of goods
PepsiCo bans mentioning Ukrainian army, support for Kiev in advertising
The list of restrictions indicated that there should be no mentioning of hostilities, the Ukrainian armed forces, calls to support Ukraine and its army and other negative connotations creating a feeling of danger
Russia urges Gonzalo Lira's colleagues to 'speak up' for those in 'dungeons' of Kiev — MFA
Maria Zakharova believes that the Lira affair once again clearly shows what the collective West really stands for, as it "pays lip service to freedom of speech and journalism, but in practice protects them only when it benefits them"
China-Taiwan conflict unlikely as long as status quo is maintained — expert
As Muneeb Salman emphasized, the island's administration is unlikely to afford such a "bold step," given the results of the parliamentary elections
Trump scores landslide win in first-in-nation US voting during Iowa’s Republican caucuses
Among other GOP candidates, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who came in fourth with 7.7%, announced he was calling an end to his quixotic presidential quest and planned to endorse Trump in the upcoming general election in November
German Defense Ministry mum on alleged contingency plan for NATO-Russia military spat
The media earlier published an article claiming that the German Defense Ministry considers it within the realm of possibility that a "hybrid Russian attack" on NATO's eastern flank could occur in the future
IRGC says facilities in Erbil attacked in response to terror attacks in Iran
"The IRGC bombed several facilities in Erbil in response to the recent attacks in Iran," Al Jazeera reports
T-90M tank eliminates 12 Ukrainian troops via direct fire in Artyomovsk area
"After a drone operator provided coordinates of a house where 12 Ukrainian nationalists were hiding, a crew of a T-90M Proryv tank immediately advanced to forward position and carried out a direct fire strike at the provided coordinates," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
North Korea tests solid-fuel hypersonic missile — KCNA
The test did not impact the security of neighboring countries and "had nothing to do with the situation in the region," KCNA added
Russian Defense Ministry in 2023 identified over 50 participants in US biolabs in Ukraine
In addition, Igor Kirillov revealed that, in August 2023, a training session was held in Lvov with the aim of accusing Russia of using biological weapons
Trump in the lead in Iowa caucus
Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy announced an end to his presidential election campaign following the Iowa caucus, endorsing Trump
Israeli minister calls Erdogan 'Nazi,' urges nationwide boycott of anything Turkish
"I urge Israelis not to travel to Turkey, not to buy any Turkish products and not to financially support them," Ben Gvir stressed
Idea of relocating Russia’s capital city to Irkutsk in Siberia not feasible — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that he had not read the letter outlining the capital relocation proposal itself, but was aware of its contents from the media
Amazon faces turnover-based fine for lack of rep office in Russia — court
Amazon has repeatedly been fined in Russia for refusing to remove prohibited information
Ukrainian security offical says EU's failure to deliver million shells 'alarming signal'
Alexey Danilov pointed out that the European Union, the United States and other countries "face the need to make decisions <...> on the urgent return of the issue of military security to the priority agenda"
Putin meets with Russian, North Korean foreign ministers
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui informed the Russian president of the agreements reached
Palestinian PM urges US, Europe to sanction Israel
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh spoke in favor of allowing international journalists into the Gaza Strip to document Israel's crimes
US hindered probe into COVID origin, Pfizer, Moderna harvested profits — Russian military
According to Igor Kirillov, the list of people involved in COVID-19 relief fraud also includes top managers from a number of US contracting organizations, namely Nita Madhav, who was CEO of Metabiota, and Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance
Frozen power lines leave 44 Ukrainian settlements without electricity
According to the energy ministry, getting things back to normal has been slow-going due to repeated thefts of de-energized power lines
Eight facilities near US consulate in Iraq’s Erbil attacked by Iranian forces — report
The airport of Erbil has shut down after a "very brutal bombing," ABC reported
Global South countries in Davos call for taking into account Russia’s concerns on Ukraine
In general, the partners of the Global South expressed sympathy with the Ukrainians and compassion for their sufferings, a high-ranking European Union says
Kalashnikov triples protection output
The Steel Institute designs armored, reactive, electromagnetic, antiradar protection, as well as signature decreasing means, new armored and composite materials
Russia, Iran set to confirm bilateral respect for state sovereignty — top brass
According to the ministry’s press office, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu discussed bilateral military-technical cooperation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani over the phone
Russia delivers massive attack on Ukrainian defense facilities, using Kinzhal missiles
All targets were successfully hit, the Russian Defense Ministry says
Over 600 airliners to be constructed in Russia within six years — PM
The Russian government has greenlighted the program for expansion of the production of aircraft, engines and instruments, permitting the use of funds of the National Wealth Fund for financing it, Mikhail Mishustin noted
Illicit US-UK attack on Yemen strategic mistake, Iranian foreign minister says
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated "the firm position of the Islamic Republic of Iran to ensure safe navigation in the Red Sea," and added that Yemen's main goal was to end the war in the Gaza Strip
Implementation of Putin-Kim agreements in full swing, says Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that he has "warm memories" about his visit to Pyongyang last year and the "magnificent hospitality" provided by the North Korean side
Child injured in Ukrainian drone attack on Voronezh — governor
Alexander Gusev noted that the medics will visit this family later again to make sure no other consequences were inflicted
Palestinians to govern Gaza Strip after war over, Israeli Defense Minister says
Yoav Gallant noted that "political indecision may harm the progress of the military operation"
Iranian attack on Iraq may undermine bilateral security agreement — expert
Vahid Jalalzadeh, who chairs the Iranian parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, lamented that Iraq failed to adhere to certain provisions of its security agreement with Iran
African nations stepping away from dollar-dominated system by joining BRICS — experts
African nations are looking for new ways to raise money as global financial entities, such as the World Bank, fail to give sufficient attention to the continent, Kenyan financial company AZA Finance CEO Elizabeth Rossiello stressed
Houthis claim responsibility for attack on US merchant ship
The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saria, said the "strike was direct"
'No comment': Peskov on Bild report about Germany’s 'NATO scenario for war with Russia'
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, commenting on the latest Bild report, dismissed it as "last year's horoscope"
Another attempted military coup thwarted in Burkina Faso, media outlet reports
According to the report, the plotters planned to stage an explosion inside the presidential residence
Winter camouflage all the rage in Ukraine as men seek to dodge draft by fleeing country
That’s the latest addition to Ukraine’s draft-dodging tricks
Musk supports Kiev's initiative to hold peace conference in Switzerland
According to President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd, Bern is ready to hold the summit
Hungarian PM highlights need to provide assistance to Ukraine outside of EU budget
Viktor Orban noted that financial assistance to Kiev should be provided outside of the EU budget
Turkish politician proposes military alliance with Russia to fight PKK terror group
The proposal came after PKK militants attacked Turkish troops in northern Iraq, killing nine servicemen
Most difficult stage of development of Russia’s Far East over — Putin
Summing up the results of his trip to Chukotka and the Khabarovsk Region, the Russian leader recalled that the authorities are implementing a large program for the development of the Far East
Russia highly values North Korea’s backing regarding special operation in Ukraine — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat pointed out that Moscow always supports Pyongyang on the UN platform and highly appreciates its similar stance in support of Russia’s position
As many as 24 ballistic missiles of different types fired at Iraq, Syria, IRGC says
Four missiles were fired from Iran's Khuzestan province at terrorist positions in Syria's Idlib Governorate, while another 11 missiles were fired from Iran's west and northwest at Israeli "spy centers" in the city of Erbil
Russia notes importance of preventing escalation of tensions in Yemen — embassy
"A detailed discussion was given to the latest developments in Yemen, with an emphasis on the need to continue vigorous efforts to find a peaceful political solution to the Yemeni conflict," the statement said
NATO chief describes battlefield situation in Ukraine as difficult
"Russia is pushing hard. And this is serious and we should never underestimate Russia," Jens Stoltenberg said
Overnight blasts in Erbil, businessman’s death: What we know about Iranian missile strikes
According to Iran, "spy centers" belonging to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service, as well as the stationing areas of "anti-Iranian terrorist groups in Iraqi Kurdistan," were hit
Israeli army withdraws one of its four divisions from Gaza Strip for rest, training
After its withdrawal, the 162nd Division will remain in northern Gaza "carrying out clean-up operations to locate Hamas’s infrastructure and kill or capture its remaining operatives," the media reported
True goals behind US biological research revealed in Ukraine — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov also recalled that in 2023 administrative and technical agencies were created - the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy and the Bureau of Global Health Security and Diplomacy
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian drone in Artyomovsk area
According to the statement, air defense crews of Russia’s Ivanovo-based Guards Airborne Division continue to perform missions to cover troops and equipment from attacks by the enemy’s reconnaissance and attack drones, as well as to search for aerial vehicles
Musk forced to hand Starlink network over to military, Russian defense official says
According to advisor to the Russian defense minister Andrey Ilnitsky, the system provides the Ukrainian military with sufficiently high-quality communications
Russia unveils ground-based combat robots fighting in Ukraine operation
According to the tech firm, all the three robotic vehicles are on display for the first time
US authorities confirm death of reporter Gonzalo Lira in custody in Ukraine
"We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss," the US Department of State said
Kremlin mum on mass media reports about Chinese banks auditing Russians’ transactions
Foreign economic activity "is a rather sensitive sphere and it would be unwise to speculate on it," Dmitry Peskov noted
Novovoronezh NPP continues to operate normally after Ukrainian drone attack thwarted
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, air defenses destroyed five Ukrainian drones and intercepted another three over the Voronezh Region in the early hours of Tuesday
Four killed in Iranian attack on Iraq’s Erbil — report
According to the report, no US or Coalition servicemen were injured
Russia's latest radar aircraft performs debut flight
According to the designer, during the first flight "were tested the aerodynamics characteristics, the aircraft’s avionics and elements of the radio-technical complex"
Three drones targeting US air base in Erbil downed over Iraqi Kurdistan
The Harir Air Base, which hosts US and international forces, is situated in the vicinity of Erbil International Airport
Iran's strike on Erbil violates Iraqi sovereignty — Foreign Ministry
Baghdad intends to file a complaint with the UN Security Council over "aggression against sovereignty"
Top UK diplomat says London ready to launch new strikes on Houthi positions — newspaper
David Cameron pointed out that London and Washington "did not rush into these strikes" and had repeatedly warned the Houthis of the consequences of attacking ships in the Red Sea
Israeli defense minister says Palestinians to rule Gaza after war ends
The future governing authority in Gaza must arise from within the Gaza Strip and be based on actors that are non-hostile to the State of Israel, Yoav Gallant said
Latvia assembles coalition of nearly 20 countries to supply drones to Ukraine — top brass
According to the media, plans to create a coalition were revealed last December during a meeting between Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov
North Korean leader Kim reiterates Pyongyang does not seek war but will not shrink from it
"The war will terribly destroy the entity called the Republic of Korea and put an end to its existence," Kim Jong Un said
West increases number of those involved in discrediting Russian election — probe
The senators draw attention to the fact that foreign agents based in Russia are working in conjunction with Western anti-Russian propaganda aimed against the elections
Iranian forces strike gathering location of anti-Iranian groups in Iraq’s Erbil — report
Russian mission calls out OSCE rep for lack of response to death of US journalist Lira
Gonzalo Lira contracted bilateral pneumonia while in prison in October 2023, according to a note from the journalist provided by his father, Gonzalo Lira Sr. to US website The Grayzone
Meeting with Nigerien premier not on Putin’s agenda, Kremlin says
According to Dmitry Peskov, Russia "undoubtedly continues to develop relations with African nations across the board"
Iran’s strikes in Erbil indicate that Middle East conflict grows — expert
"Iran's actions can really be seen as a response to the possible involvement of these very intelligence services in the latest terrorist attacks," Boris Dolgov explained
Money transfers between Russia, Turkey close to standstill since start of year — newspaper
The bilateral trade volume between Turkey and Russia has been growing against the background of the Ukraine conflict and sanctions imposed by the EU and US, the media reports
Iraq refutes reports about IRGC attack on Mossad headquarters in Erbil
Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji added that the investigation continues
Up to 35 Voronezh apartments damaged after Ukrainian UAV attack repelled by air defenses
Alexander Gusev noted that a temporary accommodation center had been opened at School No. 84 to house residents of the affected apartments
Russian lawmaker calls for strengthening ties with growing number of global allies
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, in today’s environment "it has become obvious to everyone that the era of US hegemony has passed"
Press review: Kiev 'formula' fated to flop at Davos and new Taiwan leader to tread softly
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 15th
Russian diplomat calls on West to stop supplying arms to Kiev if it wants talks
Russia won’t be lured into the trap of a psychedelic process, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says
Russian forces repel six attacks in Kupyansk area, making Ukraine lose two Leopard tanks
Artillery and heavy flamethrower systems also inflicted damage on the enemy’s personnel and military hardware near the settlement of Kurdyumovka in the DPR
Russian, North Korean foreign ministers to brief Putin on outcome of their talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov clarified that the meeting is expected to take place in the evening
Maduro reaffirms Venezuela’s ownership of border region in territorial dispute with Guyana
According to Nicolas Maduro, the consultative referendum on the territorial dispute with neighboring Guyana consolidated society on the issue of Venezuela’s ownership of the region
NATO won’t expand to Asia — Stoltenberg
According to the alliance’s secretary general, while NATO doesn’t see China as an adversary, it has to adapt to the country's "heavy investments in modern military capabilities"
Estonian parliament rejects bill calling for immediate removal of Soviet monument
The initiative of the opposition Conservative People's Party envisioned that the Riigikogu would address the government with a proposal to demolish Soviet monuments
Estonian PM claims Europe has three to five years to prepare for Russian military threat
"From the Baltic states’ perspective, Russia still has enough strength to exert credible military pressure in our region," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said
Russian army repulses attack by Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry
The Defense Ministry also reported that Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack near Chervonaya Dibrova in the Krasny Liman area
Finland plans to fully ban Russian citizens from buying real estate in spring — Yle
According to Antti Hakkanen, "solutions will be found in the spring"
Fire erupts at US bulker attacked off Yemen, but ship remains seaworthy — report
Ambrey said the ship isn’t associated with supplies of goods to Israel
Four LNG tankers stranded at sea amid Houthi escalation
The media reported earlier that QatarEnergy had suspended LNG deliveries via the Red Sea
