Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over day

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Russian military repelled three Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Donetsk area, Russia’s battlegroup South repelled three attacks of the Ukrainian 21st, 24th mechanized and 50th motorized infantry brigades near Veseloye, Novgorodskoye and Nevelskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that Russian troops hit the Ukrainian 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades near DPR’s Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka and Kurdyumovka.