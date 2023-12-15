Putin emphasizes Parliament’s enhanced role due to 2020 constitutional changes

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The 2020 amendments to the Russian constitution gave more authority to the national parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We look upon the constitution as a living organism and the constitutional amendments that were adopted in the nationwide voting in 2020 considerably expanded the Federal Assembly’s (Russia’s bicameral parliament - TASS) authority, increased its influence and responsibility," he said at a meeting with the leaders of State Duma (lower house of parliament) factions.

"Maybe not all of our citizens have felt or seen this, but the role of Russia’s parliament has definitely increased," Putin added.

At the beginning of the meeting, the president congratulated Russian lawmakers on the 30th anniversary of the Russian constitution and stressed that it created "good, solid guarantees of the observance of people’s rights and freedoms and laid the basis for the state legal system."

"And, naturally, the constitution largely determined the layout of Russia’s present-day parliament - the Federation Council (upper house) and the State Duma, their role in the country’s life," he added.