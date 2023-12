DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has moved nearly a company of its troops from Artyomovsk to near Donetsk, Yan Gagin, adviser to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head, told TASS.

"Our reconnaissance data indicate that the enemy has moved troops from the Artyomovsk direction to near Donetsk. So far, nearly a company of [Ukrainian troops] has been moved," Gagin said.

The move was due to heavy Ukrainian losses in the Donetsk direction, he explained.