Russian ambassador says Tusk indicated Poland won’t change approach to ties with Russia

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Poland's future Prime Minister Donald Tusk has already made it clear that Moscow should not expect a softer Polish approach to the Ukrainian issue, Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev said on Rossiya-24 television.

Andreyev said Donald Tusk told the lower house of the country’s parliament that Poland would make every effort to rally the collective West and unconditionally support Ukraine in its fight against what he described as "Russian aggression."

"Tusk expressed outrage at those Western politicians who express fatigue in supporting Ukraine. That means he made it clear that there will be no softening in Poland's approach to Ukrainian affairs, in supporting Ukraine's confrontation with Russia in the foreseeable future," he said.

The diplomat noted that relations between Moscow and Warsaw deteriorated in 2014, following the coup in Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia.

"The position of Tusk's party was set at the time, and judging by what he said in his speech today, nothing in our relations is changing at this point," Andreyev said.

The Polish parliament elected Tusk as prime minister on December 11. During a keynote speech, he said that the new cabinet will demand that Western partners provide strong support to Ukraine. According to Polish news media, lawmakers are expected to pass a vote of confidence in Tusk's government on Tuesday.