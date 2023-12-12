{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian diplomat declines to say whether Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan could meet at CIS event

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin noted that there was always a chance that Armenia and Azerbaijan would sign a peace treaty by the end of the year

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin declined to say whether there is a chance of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holding a trilateral meeting at the upcoming informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg.

"I would prefer, as a diplomat, to refrain from forecasts," he said to a question on the subject at a reception on the occasion of Memorial Day of the Azerbaijani People’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

"The Russian side's invitations to Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue the dialogue on peaceful settlement on the basis of the principles that were formulated by the leaders of our countries in November 2020 and later remain in force, remain open," the diplomat went on to say.

Earlier, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said that heads of state of the CIS member nations will hold an informal meeting in St. Petersburg on December 26.

Prospects of signing a peace treaty

Armenia and Azerbaijan have a chance to sign a peace treaty by the end of the year, Mikhail Galuzin said.

"It’s probably better to address this question to diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan, but I would like to say this: There is always a chance, but whether Armenia and Azerbaijan will use it is [a question]," he said to a question on the subject at a reception on the occasion of Memorial Day of the Azerbaijani People’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

On December 7, the Armenian Prime Minister's Office and the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration issued a joint statement and said that Yerevan and Baku reaffirm their intention to settle relations and conclude a peace treaty based on respect for the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. Azerbaijan released 32 Armenian servicemen as a sign of goodwill and Armenia released 2 Azerbaijani servicemen.

Foreign policyArmeniaAzerbaijanCIS
Russian diplomat, Iranian ambassador discuss free trade treaty between EAEU, Iran
Alexander Pankin and Kazem Jalali also discussed "issues of Russian-Iranian cooperation within a number of leading global and regional economic associations"
US House approves measure to bar Russian uranium imports
Although the bill would prohibit the import of low-enriched Russian uranium to the United States 90 days after enactment, it allows the Department of Energy to issue waivers
EU outlines steps to use proceeds from Russian frozen assets — Bloomberg
According to the document, the EC intends to collect about 15 billion euros by 2027 in the form of proceeds from the reinvestment of Russian frozen assets
‘Serious people’ in West discussing options for replacing Zelensky — Russian intel chief
In response to a question about who would be most likely to replace Zelensky, Sergey Naryshkin said: "I would rather not make such assessments"
Hamas claims to have destroyed over 180 Israeli combat vehicles in Gaza
Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for the Izzaddin al-Qassam Brigade, said that "palestinians are making ambush and detonate mine on the way of Israeli military, conducting sniper and machinegun fire at Israeli forces"
US blacklists around 240 entities, particularly from Russia, China, UAE, Turkey
Restrictions target entities including those complicit in supporting Russia’s defense industry, "engaged in sanctions evasion in numerous third countries," and "responsible for bolstering Russia’s future energy production and export capacity"
SBU planning to poison Russian soldiers with cyanide-like agent — Russian Defense Ministry
Igor Kirillov noted that, due to the failure of the so-called counteroffensive, the Ukrainian armed forces were expected to move to non-standard means of warfare
Russian national lands in Los Angeles with neither passport, visa, ticket nor explanation
Sergey Ochigava claimed he could not remember embarking on the airplane
West overlooks crimes by Zelensky’s gangland regime — European Parliament member
Thierry Mariani said Zelensky "behaves like a mafioso, ready to eliminate those whom he considers a threat to his own power"
FSB chief highlights foreign-backed plot to destabilize Russia
According to Alexander Bortnikov, Russian intelligence and law enforcement agencies have thwarted attempts by Ukrainian special services to set up clandestine terrorist cells and recrute marginalized people to carry out explosions and arson attacks and commit other terror-related crimes
Szijjarto tells Kuleba decision to start EU accession talks with Ukraine not prepared yet
According to Hungarian Foreign Minister, "the European Commission has almost no idea about the impact of Ukraine's membership in the EU on the entire bloc"
Press review: Putin runs for re-election to fifth term and EU mulls Russian gas import ban
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 11th
Hezbollah, Hamas able to purchase all weapons in Ukraine with ease — top Iranian diplomat
According to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Hezbollah and Hamas currently "can produce the necessary weapons" on their own
Western puppet masters to eventually kick Kiev regime to curb — Russian intel chief
Sergey Naryshkin also emphasized that Russians and Ukrainians are two parts of a single nation composed of three peoples, which also include Belarusians
UN dysfunction: Medvedev sees organization in disarray
There are states that actually try to dictate their will and impose some ideas of their own atop the international law system, some of which have no legal dimension at all, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
‘Victory will be ours’ - Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said that "we need to support our guys who are defending the country"
Riyadh to block COP28 final document unless provision on phasing out fossil fuel removed
The talks between the parties to the convention, during which the delegations discuss the draft final document, are deadlocked, the source said
Russia's constitutional foundations to remain intact, senate speaker says
Valentina Matviyenko stressed that the Federation Council was a particularly important government body for the federal system as it represented the country’s regions
Rusal to close unprofitable plants due to economic situation, high taxes — association
As a result of actions by unfriendly countries and a whole host of external factors Russia’s aluminum sector is facing unprecedented pressure, tha statement says
Kremlin slams US interference in Navalny situation as unacceptable
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller earlier said that Washington had drawn Moscow's attention to concerns about the fate of Alexey Navalny
Russian diplomat sees NATO using hacking attacks against undesired regimes
Irina Tyazhlova called on NATO countries to stop portraying Ukraine as a victim of aggression in the information space
Turkey may leave NATO in five to six months, politician says
Ethem Sancak referred to recent polls showing that at least 80% of the Turkish population believe that "the United States is a country running the most hostile and destructive policy" toward the republic
President of Poland to swear in Tusk’s cabinet on December 13
GoDaddy refusing to work with Russian users would not affect its domain industry
According to Andrey Vorobyov, the number of Russian administrators who have domains with GoDaddy is limited
Russian Su-35 fighter destroys Ukrainian radar station near Kupyansk
Reconnaissance confirmed, too, that the target had been destroyed
Russia’s approach to Palestinian-Israeli conflict is not hypocritic — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Russia had fought against terrorist organizations, which had emerged as a result of the United States’ invasion of Iraq
Agreement to open Romanian Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don axed
The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to notify the Romanian side of the decision
Foreign media invited to Putin's end-of-year presser — spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the Russian leader will answer journalists' questions as well as citizens' appeals at the upcoming event
Russian diplomat accuses West of patronizing Ukrainian IT army that commits cybercrime
According to Irina Tyazhlova, in November, the Hungarian authorities reported that the bulk of funds stolen in their country through ICT crimes, including telephone fraud schemes, ended up in Ukraine
UK to transfer two minehunters to Ukraine — defense ministry
The United Kingdom together with Norway will form a new maritime coalition to comprise countries desirous of providing naval aid to Ukraine, the ministry noted
Turkey reiterates S-400's defensive role
Turkey purchased four divisions of the S-400 surface-to-air missile system from Russia for $2.5 billion
SCO countries increasing share of national currencies in mutual settlements — official
SCO Deputy Secretary General Grigory Logvinov noted that due to the destructive processes taking place in the world, more and more countries are thinking about alternative payment systems and moving away from the dollar payment system that developed in the last century
Fighting between Israeli army, Palestinian radicals reported near Khan Yunis
No data about casualties or damage are available as of yet
West pledges to help Kiev with producing weapons to make up for diminishing aid — official
Yan Gagin said NATO countries currently need statements about Ukraine being capable of producing its own defense equipment, so they can justify their flagging support for Kiev
Russian Defense Ministry has hard proof US conducted pre-pandemic Coronavirus research
Russia’s senior military official noted that the US medical establishment’s preparedness for the COVID outbreak points to an alleged deal between "various U.S. government agencies and so-called Big Pharma"
Press review: Biden in desperate dash for more Kiev cash and no Moscow thaw in Tusk return
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 12th
Platoon formed from ex-Wagner PMC fighters carries out first assault near Artyomovsk
According to the platoon commander, the positions taken will help develop further progress in this sector of the line of contact
Russian intel remarks on possible Zelensky replacement based on 'specific data' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Kiev’s glaring political and military failures have seriously undermined the authority of Ukraine’s current leadership
Russia much stronger now than it was before conflict in Ukraine — Lavrov
According to Russian Foreign Minister, things will be this way until these combat operations are over
Total of 401 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza Strip — IDF
According to the media, 75 servicemen died during the ground offensive
Ukrainian army chief’s revelations make Western leaders ask questions — media
Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian conflict was at a stalemate
Ka-52 helicopters of Russia’s Battlegroup Center destroy seven Ukrainian strongholds
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, during the combat mission, the Russian pilots, flying their helicopters at extremely low altitudes, fired 80-mm unguided aircraft missiles at targets identified by the battlegroup’s aircraft gunners directly along the line of engagement
Washington torpedoed Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says former US diplomat
"We must be working for peace and not trying to undo it," Ann Wright said
Ukraine’s Kuleba says he had ‘thorough’ conversation with Hungary’s Szijjarto
Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that the meeting mainly focused on Hungary’s position regarding the negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU
Indian investments in Russia stand at $14 bln — Russian trade representative
"The Indian business community is currently showing great investment interest in the Russian oil and gas and IT sectors," Alexander Rybas specified
Europe in panic mode over rapid depletion of military stockpiles — Wall Street Journal
It is underlined that fears are being driven by the realization that "much of Europe’s industrial capacity to make weapons has eroded over years of budget cuts" after the end of the Cold War
Palestine, Russia agree to reschedule Abbas' visit to Moscow — ambassador to Russia
"Mahmoud Abbas is always happy to visit Moscow," Abdel Hafiz Nofal added
Political infighting erupts in Cape Verde following Zelensky's unsanctioned visit
Cape Verdean President Jose Maria Neves considered the meeting, which took place without his knowledge, a sign of a "power struggle" in the country and criticized the government for "institutional disloyalty" in foreign policy issues
Putin sees development of Arctic as an undeniable priority for Russia
The Russian leader stressed that the Arctic zone was a region with enormous economic opportunities
Russian air defense forces down Ukrainian Tochka-U missile over Belgorod Region
The Ukrainian missile was destroyed by air defense forces on duty over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Ukrainian president’s US visit aimed at ensuring more aid, Russian diplomat says
According to Maria Zakharova, Vladimir Zelensky will in fact try "to persuade the White House to take better care of Ukraine than of the American people"
Zelensky wanted to meet Brazilian president, but da Silva refused — newspaper
According to the sources, the Brazilian leader did not agree to the meeting because the request was made "at the very last moment"
Israeli airstrikes on Rafah kill 20 — media
According to reports, Israel also carried out airstrikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least 15 people
Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian arms depots in Kherson area over past day
The Russian military also repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 175 enemy troops and four pieces of military hardware over the past day, the ministry reported
IMF watching for risks of potential seizure of Russian frozen assets
The IMF "is mindful of the risks to the international monetary system of any of such initiatives," the IMF Mission Chief for Ukraine, Gavin Gray, added
US to supply arms to Israel until Hamas completely destroyed — Biden
The US President also emphasized that Washington will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip
Russian paratroopers destroy Ukrainian tanks, self-propelled gun by drones
"Crews of reconnaissance drones of Russian paratroopers discovered two tanks and a concealed self-propelled gun firing from covered positions against peaceful settlements on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region," the Russian Ministry of Defense said
US admits to aid for Kiev being commercial project — Russia’s UN mission
According to Dmitry Polyansky, 90% of the funds channeled to Kiev "has been spent in the United States, creating jobs, increasing tax revenues and contributing to rearming the US Army and its allies by recycling outdated military equipment in Ukraine"
US tries to bring Russia into negotiations acceptable for Ukraine — White House
This was stated by Jonathan Weiner, Deputy National Security Adviser to the President of the United States
Ukrainian army in difficult situation in five frontline areas, ex-defense official says
It is reported that intense fighting is underway in all the five directions
Kiev regime ruined Ukraine, turned it into gray zone, with US help — opposition politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky does not understand that Ukraine was simply used as a disposable material
Kremlin asserts Biden-Zelensky meeting won't affect military operation
Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin would keep a close eye on the upcoming meeting between the US and Ukrainian leaders
US House to vote on Biden impeachment inquiry on December 13
The resolution introduced by Republican Representative Kelly Armstrong would instruct three House committees to authorize a probe into the incumbent US leader’s business dealings
Presidential election to be held in Russia's four newest regions — election authority
According to the CEC deputy chairman, the commission’s decision to hold the election in the new regions "will provide the residents of these regions with an opportunity to vote for their president"
Irresponsible approach: Hungary opposes launching Ukraine accession talks
According to the top Hungarian diplomat, the European Commission’s statement that Ukraine meets four out of seven requirements for EU membership "simply is not true"
Russian forces destroy key Ukrainian positions near Donetsk, DPR official says
Yan Gagin added that several dozen Ukrainian troops were killed and others had to retreat
Ukrainian security official admits failure of Kiev’s counteroffensive hopes
Alexey Danilov added that the situation on the frontline is very difficult
War with Russia not impossible — chief of Czech General Staff
According to Karel Rehka, only deterrence will help prevent a conflict
Russian Defense Ministry finds new evidence of dangerous activity of US labs in Ukraine
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said Russian experts had inspected four facilities in the Donetsk and Lugansk peoples’ republics
Kiev regime 'went over edge' declaring Russians non-indigenous nation in Ukraine — Putin
According to the Russian president, the Ukrainian authorities had started destroying Russia on its historical territories
Nothing new from Zelensky as he meets with US lawmakers — senator
Senator Eric Schmitt complained that US President Joe Biden has not yet answered the question from legislators about the protection of the country’s own border
Washington expands sanctions list for Russia — US Treasury
In particular, the sanctions list included Expobank, which is among the top 40 largest banks in Russia
Venezuela aims for peaceful settlement of territorial dispute with Guyana — Maduro
The Venezuelan leader underscored that Caracas "will seek and guide a peaceful diplomatic solution to the conflict that arose due to the illegal decisions of the Guyanese government and Exxon Mobil"
Russia to feel safe thanks to its Navy, weapons — Putin
The Russian leader left a corresponding note in the ship's logbook after inspecting The Admiral Kasatonov frigate in Severodvinsk
Russia’s UN mission sees less Ukrainian support for Kiev regime
According to Dmitry Polyansky, Ukrainians "came to realize that Zelensky is leading the country into the abyss"
Palestine highly values Russia’s efforts to accommodate Palestinian refugees — ambassador
Abdel Hafiz Nofal commented on Ingushetia’s previously voiced readiness to provide assistance to about one hundred Palestinian refugees
Ukraine should attempt to bridge Russia, Europe — Sarkozy
Nicolas Sarkozy thinks that French leader Emmanuel Macron was right in trying to keep "the channel of communication open" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "almost until the end
Yemeni Houthis claim responsibility for missile strike on Israel-bound Norwegian vessel
According to the statement, the Norwegian ship was attacked after "its crew rejected all warnings"
Russia consistently equips Navy with modern hardware, weapons — Putin
The president noted that naming Borei-class submarines after prominent Russian military leaders and state figures has become a tradition
Finland plans to open three crossings on border with Russia — paper
The media reports that Prime Minister Petteri Orpo is expected to announce the government's decision on Tuesday
Press review: Putin’s Arab 'blitz' signals global shift and UK seen as conflict instigator
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 7th
Work to make Russian Navy more powerful to be continued — Putin
According to the head of state, "in the next few years, three more Borei-A strategic missile carrying submarines are to be lowered from the stocks of the iconic Sevmash and handed over to the Navy as part of the state arms program"
Hamas, Israel may discuss new hostage exchange next week — TV
Al Arabiya TV channel, citing a Palestinian source, reports that "the way is currently being paved for a new truce in the Gaza Strip, proper negotiations have not yet begun"
Kiev taking battlefield woes out on civilians — Russian diplomat
"The Kiev authorities are now graduating to carrying out acts of terrorism against public figures in a bid to influence Russia’s public opinion," Rodion Miroshnik pointed out
Soros family makes deal with Kiev to use Ukrainian land as toxic waste dump — journalist
"This agreement authorizes the disposal of chemical waste from companies linked with financier George Soros in the black soil of Ukraine," he said
Russia ratifies agreement with Belarus on joint combat training centers
According to the document, such centers will be launched on the basis of joint decisions of the defense ministries of the two countries
Five Russia’s Arctic zone airports to be reconstructed by end of 2024
Pevek, Arkhangelsk and Chersky - will be commissioned this year, while two airports - Murmansk and Berengovsky will be commissioned next year
Russia takes in German, Baltic nationals persecuted for supporting special op
In the first nine months of this year, 111 citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany applied for temporary shelter in Russia
Ivanovo paratroopers capture Ukrainian positions near Artemovsk
"In the course of the active defense northwestward of Artemovsk, assault units of Ivanovo paratroopers are successfully accomplishing missions of destroying Ukrainian units and capturing their positions," the Russian Defense Ministry said
Zero change seen from Zelensky's potential replacement by army chief — diplomat
"It is virtually impossible to name even one independent player from among this crew," Maria Zakharova said
Ukraine suffers up to 200 casualties as Russian forces repel 18 attacks near Donetsk
In Russian counter-battery fire, two 122mm D-30 howitzers were destroyed, Astafyev specified. Also, Russian air defense forces downed four Ukrainian drones near Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Chinese cyber espionage targets US infrastructure — Washington Post
According to the newspaper's sources - US officials - a group of hackers allegedly linked to the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) "is ramping up its ability to disrupt key American infrastructure, including power and water utilities as well as communications and transportation systems
US military base near oil field in Syria comes under missile attack
According to the witnesses, several powerful explosions rocked the US military facility
IMF approves disbursement of $900 mln in new aid for Ukraine
"The IMF Board today <…> completed the Second Review of the extended arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine, allowing the authorities to draw the equivalent of about $900 million, which will be channeled for budget support," the document reads
Erdogan sees Netanyahu balancing on brink of collapse
The Turkish leader described the ruling coalition in Israel as unhealthy
Russian airports to be equipped with anti-drone systems
According to the official, such measure is considered as part of the federal project for development of infrastructure, security and development of a specialized certification system for unmanned aerial systems
Russian diplomat dismisses idea of talks with Ukraine on Kiev’s terms as nonsense
Maria Zakharova was asked to comment on remarks by US Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jonathan Finer, who said the US wants make sure that Russia agrees to hold talks with Ukraine on terms that are acceptable to Kiev
Turkey does not consider pullout from NATO — Erdogan’s party
Earlier, on Wednesday, the deputy leader of the Turkish Motherland Party, Ethem Sancak, said that Turkey might leave NATO in five to six months due to provocative actions against Ankara
Russia developing $5 bln aircraft carrier with no world analogs — fleet commander
Its development will take about ten years but there are no technical specifications for a ship of this class so far
No certainty in Brussels EU will begin membership talks with Ukraine on December 14-15
According to the diplomat, a "very difficult summit" is expected because of two unresolved issues: the beginning of negotiations with Kiev and the negotiation of amendments to multi-year EU budget, which will make it possible to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine for the next four years
Conflict in Ukraine to end with talks with the West — Russian diplomat
"Negotiations will definitely take places; all the clashes necessarily end with talks. Clearly, negotiations will not be with puppets," Russian Ambassador at Large for Kiev regime crimes Rodion Miroshnik said
