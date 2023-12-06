Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Kremlin spokesman

RIYADH, December 7. /TASS/. After the talks involving delegations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud continued their one-on-one meeting over dinner, when they also touched upon the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Crown Prince Mohammed and President Putin continued their conversation tete-a-tete, and there was dinner. The two of them had dinner, in the presence of interpreters. Here I cannot say exactly what was discussed. However, it is clear in general that it is, of course, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and other sensitive international issues," Peskov said.