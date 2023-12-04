Lavrov, Turkmenistan’s counterpart discuss interaction on international platforms

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov discussed at their talks the schedule of upcoming contacts and interaction between the two countries on international platforms.

The top diplomats "discussed key issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as interaction on international platforms," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the talks.

According to the statement, the sides confirmed "mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan and developing multifaceted cooperation."

The talks were held on the sidelines of a meeting of the Caspian States’ foreign ministers in Moscow.