Conversation with Pashinyan not in Putin’s plans so far — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans yet to communicate over phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is expected to attend the traditional informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg at the end of the year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"At the moment, no," he said when asked whether Putin had such a conversation in his plans.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that "traditional New Year's Eve events" are planned in St. Petersburg for late December. "The point is that they will not be purely festive, they will be working events with a working agenda. And if Mr. Pashinyan arrives there, and he is expected there like everyone else, there will be a great opportunity to talk," the spokesman pointed out.

He also noted that "if the heads of state do not find it necessary to do it earlier, it will be their decision in such a case."

Earlier, Pashinyan said that he hoped to soon discuss with Russian authorities the accumulated problems.