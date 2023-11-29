Belgorod Region records over 110 incoming Ukrainian strikes in 24 hours

BELGOROD, November 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have fired over 110 rounds of munitions at towns and villages in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, wounding two people and damaging four residential buildings and production premises of an enterprise, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky Municipal District, eight mortar shells were fired at the village of Murom, six mortar shells each at the village of Sereda and the Shebekino border crossing point and five at the village of Belyanka. <...> The village of Krasnoye was also shelled by mortars with three incoming strikes recorded. Shrapnel damaged walls, fences and windows of two private residences," he wrote.

On Tuesday, in the Belgorodsky District, five artillery shells were fired at the village of Nekhoteyevka, 11 artillery and 10 mortar shells were fired at the village of Shchetinovka and three artillery shells each were fired at the villages of Krasny Khutor and Naumovka. Naumovka was also attacked by a kamikaze drone. "Some 18 artillery and 11 mortar shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka. Nobody was injured. The roof of a production building of one of the enterprises was damaged in the shelling attack," the governor added.

In the Volokonovsky Distict, the outskirts of the Stary farm were shelled from a grenade launcher with nine rounds recorded and a Ukrainian drone dropped a grenade on the Plotvyanka farm. In the Grayvoronsky District, an infrastructure facility was damaged by a kamikaze drone in the village of Mokraya Orlovka. "One mortar shell was fired at the village of Poroz. Nobody was injured. Two private residences were damaged: a window was shattered and a roof and a fence were damaged. Two and ten mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the villages of Dronovka and Spodaryushino, respectively. There were no injuries or damage in these locations," Gladkov said.

On Tuesday, in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, kamikaze drones attacked two infrastructure facilities on the outskirts of the village of Zadorozhnoye. In the Klimovoye farm of the Borisovsky District, Ukrainian troops dropped a home-made explosive device from a quadcopter injuring two people. Medics provided them with necessary aid.