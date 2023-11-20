Putin underscores importance of transport sector development

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Reliable operations of transport provides for decent quality of people’s life and strengthens national economy, and therefore efforts should be made to develop this sector, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Quality of life of people, growth of industry, tourism and trade turnover, and buildup of the entire national economy depends in many aspects on accurate and reliable operation of the transport complex," the head of state said at the ceremony of public transport handover to regions. "That’s why it is so important to augment its capabilities, make it more efficient and modern," Putin noted.

Many tasks are still present in this sphere now. In particular, large-scale projects should be implemented for construction and upgrade of the transport infrastructure, development of convenient routes and rollout of advanced digital services and applications for passengers and business, the Russian leader added.