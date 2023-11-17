Nearly 70 civilians killed in Zaporozhye Region in Ukraine’s shelling since early 2022

MELITOPOL, November 17. /TASS/. Sixty-nine civilians have been killed and 314 have been wounded in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops since the beginning of the special military operation, a spokesman for the region’s health ministry told TASS on Friday.

"Since the beginning of the special military operation, as many as 383 residents of the Zaporozhye Regions have been hurt. Sixty-nine of them have been killed," the spokesman said.

Ukrainian troops regularly shell settlements in the Zaporozhye Region, including with the use of cluster munitions.