Ukrainian loss numbers in Artyomovsk area in past two days amount to almost 30

DONETSK, November 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops lost almost 30 soldiers while attempting to retake positions near Kleshcheyevka in the Artyomovsk direction, Yan Gagin, adviser to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) head Denis Pushilin, told TASS.

"There is intensive fighting near Kleshcheyevka. The enemy was seemingly tasked with retaking positions which were lost by Ukrainian troops both on their own initiative and as a result of mop-ups. In the past two days alone, the enemy’s losses amounted to almost 30 troops," Gagin said.

According to him, Russian forces have managed to expand the gray zone near that settlement.