Kremlin says it has no information about cable damage in Gulf of Finland

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not have information about the situation with damage to the telecommunications cable that connects St. Petersburg and the Kaliningrad region, Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Finnish authorities reported that a Russian rescue ship had begun repairing a cable in the Gulf of Finland.

"We do not have information on this matter," Peskov said.

The cable length is about 1,000 km, it is partially located in the exclusive economic zones of Finland and Sweden.