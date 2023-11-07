Ukrainian forces fire over 60 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, November 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired over 60 munitions at population centers in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Four artillery shells were fired at the Krasny Khutor village in the Belgorodsky District and another four at the Zhuravlyovka village. Three explosive devices were dropped on the Solntsevka village by a drone. No casualties or damage were reported in either of the villages," he wrote.

The Ukrainian army fired 14 mortar shells and a grenade at the outskirts of the Stary farming community in the Volokonovsky District. An explosive device was dropped by a drone on its outskirts.

In the Graivoronsky Urban District, two mortar shells were fired at the outskirts of the Dronovka village and five artillery shells at the outskirts of the Zamostye village.

Fifteen grenades were fired at the Sereda village in the Shebekinsky District, and a shrapnel munition was dropped by a drone.

"The Novaya Tavolzhanka settlement came under mortar fire; four shells were fired. An enemy quadcopter was forced down and destroyed in the settlement. Seven mortar shells were fired at the Maryino farming community, three at the Pankov farming community and another two at the Shebekino border checkpoint. There were no casualties or damage," the governor added.