Russia offers the world new civilizational choice — official

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russia has offered the world a new civilizational choice in contrast to the West, and this path is supported by an increasing number of countries, according to Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev.

"In contrast to the West, Russia offered a civilizational choice based on preserving national sovereignty, mutual respect, equal partnership, traditional family values, protection of religious foundations and the rights of believers, as well as generally accepted norms of morality, ethics and social behavior," he said.