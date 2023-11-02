Russian forces destroy Ukrainian Su-27 warplane at airfield in Poltava Region

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet at an airfield in the Poltava Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"A Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane was destroyed at the Mirgorod airfield in the Poltava Region," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Bukovel electronic warfare station near the settlement of Yantarnoye in the Kherson Region, the ministry said.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 20 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires repelled two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region. The enemy’s losses totaled as many as 20 personnel and three motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s Uragan and Grad multiple rocket launchers, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a UK-manufactured AS90 motorized artillery gun, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system and two D-30 howitzers, the ministry specified.

Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces repulsed two Ukrainian army attacks in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating roughly 40 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 63rd mechanized brigades were repulsed by well-coordinated operations of units from the battlegroup Center, army aircraft strikes and artillery fire near the settlement of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The enemy lost as many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, six infantry fighting vehicles and three motor vehicles in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy 115 Ukrainian troops, 8 US-made Bradley vehicles in Donetsk area

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian army attack in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 115 enemy troops and eight US-made Bradley fighting vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, units of the southern battlegroup supported by aircraft and artillery fire repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade near the settlement of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 54th and 93rd mechanized and 10th mountain assault brigades in areas near the settlements of Razdolovka, Zvanovka and Andreyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s daily losses totaled as many as 115 personnel, a tank, nine infantry fighting vehicles, among them eight US-made Bradley vehicles, and four motor vehicles," the ministry said.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, a US-manufactured M777 artillery system and a D-20 howitzer, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy 165 Ukrainian troops, 7 tanks in south Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces struck three Ukrainian army brigades in the south Donetsk area, destroying roughly 165 enemy troops and seven tanks over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East in interaction with army aircraft and artillery inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and military hardware of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized, 105th and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The enemy’s losses totaled "as many as 165 personnel, seven tanks, two armored combat vehicles and five motor vehicles," the ministry specified.

In counter-battery fire, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher, two German-made FH70 howitzers and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, it said.

Russian forces eliminate 100 Ukrainian troops in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian army units in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires inflicted damage on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd and 65th mechanized brigades near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The enemy lost "as many as 100 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and two US-made M119 howitzers" in the Zaporozhye direction over the past 24 hours, the ministry specified.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 [enemy] personnel and five motor vehicles were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the ministry said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian UAV control post in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Russian forces destroyed an UAV control post of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Reznikovka and an ammunition depot of the enemy’s 54th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces cripple Ukrainian command post in DPR over past day

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, the ministry reported.

"A command post of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 4 Storm Shadow missiles, 8 HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted four Storm Shadow and three Neptune missiles and eight HIMARS rockets of the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted four Storm Shadow cruise missiles, three Neptune anti-ship missiles and eight rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 31 Ukrainian military drones over past day

Russian air defense forces destroyed 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed 31 unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Maryinka, Spornoye and Staromlynovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Ocheretovatoye and Kharkovo in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces inflicted damage on Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 132 areas, it said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 521 Ukrainian warplanes, 254 helicopters, 8,543 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 surface-to-air missile systems, 13,118 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,175 multiple rocket launchers, 6,957 field artillery guns and mortars and 14,887 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.