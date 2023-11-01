Russia going to great lengths to help Russians who want out of Gaza — MFA

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russia has handed information about Russian citizens who wish to leave Gaza over to the authorities of the countries involved, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The required information about those Russian citizens who requested assistance in their evacuation has been promptly handed over to the authorities of corresponding countries. This work will be continued," the statement said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that Moscow was going to great lengths to ensure the speedy evacuation of Russians from Gaza.

"Information is coming in that foreigners, mainly employees of international agencies, have started exiting through the Rafah border crossing," the ministry said, adding that the situation in the Gaza Strip remains extremely tense.

"We once again call on Russian citizens to take all the necessary measures to ensure their own personal safety and to closely follow the announcements of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the Russian diplomatic missions," the Foreign Ministry added.

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, when many Israelis living in the settlements near the border were killed and more than 200 people, including children, women and the elderly, were taken hostage. Hamas views its attack as a response to Israeli authorities’ steps against the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank. On October 27, Israel Defense Forces Spokesman Daniel Hagari said the IDF was expanding its ground operation in Gaza.