Return of major businessmen to Russia is normal process, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. The return of prominent businessmen from abroad to Russia is a normal process, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on the return of businessman Mikhail Fridman.

"This is a normal process. Russian citizens are traveling all over the world but they have only one motherland," Peskov said.

It is incorrect to call Fridman "the oligarch," the president’s press secretary said. "Not an oligarch, this is an absolutely wrong interpretation: an entrepreneur, a businessman, a prominent businessman," Peskov noted.

There are businessman of smaller ranking that are traveling overseas and returning, he added.